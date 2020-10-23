FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,457 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Friday, and the state's positivity rate for coronavirus test results remained above 5%.
"This'll be the last update that I have to give from quarantine," Beshear said in a video message shared via social media. The governor and his family have been quarantined since a member of his security team tested positive for the virus. "It's not a good one," he continued. "Today we're reporting our third highest day ever of COVID-19 cases."
The governor also reported 16 new virus-related deaths, including a 69-year-old woman from Boyd County, two women, ages 77 and 84, from Daviess County; a 71-year-old woman from Fayette County; three women, ages 84, 101 and 102, and three men, ages 73, 76 and 84, from Jefferson County; a 64-year-old man from Knott County; an 87-year-old woman from Lee County; an 84-year-old woman from Leslie County; a 75-year-old woman from Logan County; an 86-year-old woman from Marshall County; and an 80-year-old man from Todd County.
As of Friday, 819 people in Kentucky are hospitalized with the illness the virus causes, including 205 in intensive care units and 97 patients on ventilators.
In light of rising cases and hospitalizations, the governor again urged Kentuckians to do their part to fight the pandemic by wearing masks in public.
"Wear a mask. It saves lives. I’ve now tested negative four straight times after sitting in the passenger seat next to someone driving who was infectious with COVID," Beshear said. "I was wearing a mask. He was wearing a mask. That shows you that it works."
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results stands at 5.34% Friday.
To date, the state has had 93,748 novel coronavirus disease cases, including 1,396 deaths.