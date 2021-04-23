FRANKFORT, KY — More than 1.7 million Kentuckians have gotten at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday afternoon.
"We’ve reached another milestone in the 2.5 million vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge," Beshear said in a statement. "Now, fewer than 800,000 Kentuckians 16 and older need to sign up to receive their shot of hope in order for us to reach our goal and lift a lot more restrictions."
Beshear has said the state will remove most capacity restrictions for nearly all businesses and venues serving 1,000 or fewer people once 2.5 million Kentuckians have gotten at least their first vaccine dose. As of Friday, Beshear says 1,708,318 people have gotten at least one dose so far. That means Kentucky will reach Beshear's goal when 791,318 more people are vaccinated.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 607 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as well as 22 additional virus-related deaths. Five deaths were reported to the state by local health departments, and 17 were uncovered through the state's audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is currently 3.26%, down from 3.36% on Thursday.
Currently, 420 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 113 in intensive care units and 50 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 440,149 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,403 deaths.
There are many COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Local 6 area. For more information, visit our COVID-19 vaccine guide.
For more information on vaccine locations and availability across the entire state of Kentucky, click here.