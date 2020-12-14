CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported the southeast Missouri county's 93rd coronavirus-related death Monday.
The public health center says the person who died was in their 60s.
Also on Monday, the public health center reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, including 104 confirmed and 26 probable.
The county's positivity rate stands 24.5 percent, and its seven-day case rate is 360.1 per 100,000 people. The county is in Missouri's category 1, meaning residents are at "extreme risk" of contracting COVID-19.
The public health center says there are 78 patients in COVID-19 units in the county, 23 of which are on ventilators. The number of know hospitalized cases stands at 236.