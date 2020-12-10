WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has reported 121 new COVID-19 cases in Williamson County in two days.
The health department reported 55 new cases in the county Wednesday and 66 new cases Thursday.
Three deaths were also reported in the county, including one reported Wednesday and two reported Thursday.
Franklin County saw 109 new cases Wednesday and Thursday — with 56 new cases reported Wednesday and 53 new cases reported Thursday.
Since testing began, Williamson County has had 4,310 new COVID-19 cases, including 89 deaths.
Franklin County has had a total of 2,567 cases, including 31 deaths.