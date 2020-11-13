SPRINGFIELD, IL — Illinois public health officials confirmed more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases across the state Friday, as well as 27 new virus-related deaths.
Friday's 15,415 cases marked a new one-day high for the state, as well as the eighth straight day with more than 10,000 new cases.
The state's Department of Public Health said a woman in her 70s died in Saline County, as well as a man in his 70s in Pulaski County and a man in his 70s in Williamson County. Deaths were also reported in Carroll, Champaign, Cook County, Greene, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Kane, Knox, LaSalle, Macon, Madison County, McLean, Ogle, Sangamon, St. Clair, Will County and Winnebago counties.
To date, the state has had 551,957 cases, including 10,504 deaths. As of Thursday night, the IDPH reports 5,362 people in Illinois are hospital with COVID-19, including 990 patients in intensive care units and 488 on ventilators.
On Friday, IDPH said labs in the state reported 106,540 COVID-19 test specimens since Thursday, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker emphasized the availability of tests in the state during a briefing Friday afternoon.
"As our positivity grows, so does demand for testing. Today we've reached a new high in our testing rate with 106,540 tests returned in the last 24 hours. Our seven-day testing average has now surpassed 93,000 tests per day, more than 10,000 higher than the next best testing state and more than 35,000 higher than the next best testing states in the Midwest," Pritzker said. "That's good news, and we're continuing to build on that as our capacity allows."
Pritzker said Illinoisans can check dph.illinois.gov/testing to find their nearest testing site.
Across the state, all but six counties are at the warning level for COVID-19 risk. Pritzker and Illinois health officials are asking members of the public to refrain from going out as much as is feasible.
"We ask Illinoisans in every part of the state to stay home as much as possible, because the situation we face now is increasingly dangerous for health care workers and hospital systems, especially, in every part of our state.
More Illinoisans are in the hospital battling COVID-19 now than we saw at our highest average in the spring, and increasingly we have regions at risk for potential ICU bed shortages and staffing shortages as our case rates continue to rise," Pritzker said.