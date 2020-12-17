WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 184 new cases and thee additional virus-related deaths in its two-county southern Illinois region Thursday.
The health department reported 99 new cases in Williamson County, as well as two deaths. To date, the county has had 4,759 cases in total, including 96 deaths. So far, the health department says 2,678 Williamson County residents have recovered after contracting the virus.
In Franklin County, the health department reported 85 new cases, as well as one death. To date, the county has had 2,927 cases, including 34 deaths. The health department says 1,635 Franklin County residents have recovered so far.
Across the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 879,428 cases Thursday, including 14,835 deaths.