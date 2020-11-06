FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,302 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Friday, a number just shy of Thursday's report of 2,318.
"These numbers are truly frightening. I know we’ve been in this fight for so long that it’s easy to get numb to the scary headlines and high case numbers," Beshear said in a news release Friday afternoon. "That's normal. It's human nature. But you have to understand this is the most dangerous COVID-19 has ever been in the commonwealth and it is leading to more of our fellow Kentuckians becoming sick, being hospitalized and dying."
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose again Friday to 1,153, up from 1,102 on Thursday. The number of cases currently in intensive care units rose to 299, up from 291 on Thursday. Beshear reported 158 people are on ventilators because of the illness, up from 129 on Thursday.
Beshear reported 10 new virus-related deaths Friday, including two women, ages 89 and 99, from Hardin County; two men, ages 88 and 104, from Jessamine County; two men, ages 72 and 80, from Laurel County; a 76-year-old man from Lyon County; an 82-year-old man from McLean County; a 92-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County; and a 38-year-old woman from Todd County.
On Thursday, the state reported 80 counties in the red zone because of the high incidence rate for the virus. The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 6.77% Friday, up from 6.5% on Thursday.
In the face of an ongoing virus surge, Beshear said: "We can only get back to normal if we address it head on, and that is why I am urging all of you, especially those in red counties, to follow recommendations for reducing the spread in your community."
The governor again urged community leaders, school districts, businesses and individuals in red zone counties to follow the state's reduction recommendations. Beshear said the counties listed in the red zone on Thursday should follow the recommendations from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15.
Those recommendations are:
— Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible.
— Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually.
— Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible.
— Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.
— Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines.
— Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events.
— Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.
— Avoid non-essential activities outside your home.
— Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19.
To date, Kentucky has had 117,505 COVID-19 cases, including 1,153 deaths. The Kentucky Department for Public Health has confirmed that 20,926 people have recovered so far, although Beshear has said in the past that the number of recovered cases is difficult to track at the state level, and the actual number of people released from isolation is likely higher.
Download the document below to read the Kentucky Department for Public Health's daily COVID-19 summary for Nov. 6.