FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 2,339 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Tuesday, as well as 35 additional novel coronavirus-related deaths.
Beshear said 16 of the deaths reported Tuesday were people from Jefferson County. All 35 of the lives lost occurred in January and February, the governor said.
While Tuesday's report included fewer deaths than those given in other daily reports given in recent weeks, Beshear said "that is still far too many Kentuckians lost."
Beshear said the number of Kentuckians hospitalized because of the illness has risen by 41 individuals since Monday. Eight more people are in intensive care units with COVID-19 on Tuesday, and six more people are on ventilators. That means a total of 1,204 Kentucky COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, including 282 in intensive care units and 148 on ventilators.
Beshear said so far this week, the state has seen fewer cases than it saw this time last week and the week before. The governor said the state's COVID-19 test positivity rate stands at 7.66%, which is slightly lower than the 7.78% reported Monday.
To date, Kentucky has had 381,121 COVID-19 cases, including 4,126 deaths.
Regarding COVID-19 vaccination, Beshear said the Biden administration has announced the state will receive 6% more doses. Beshear said Kentucky is expected to receive 71,675 vaccine doses next week.
However, severe weather is impacting vaccination efforts this week.
An ice storm warning was issued for parts of the Local 6 area Tuesday. The warning covers all of western Kentucky, the Missouri bootheel, our northwest Tennessee counties and parts of southern Illinois. That warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and is set to continue through noon on Thursday. Local 6 meteorologist Noah Bergren says freezing rain will start Tuesday evening, and continue in waves through Thursday morning, especially south of the Ohio River. Significant icing is expected.
In west Kentucky, the Calloway County Health Department announced it is rescheduling a vaccine clinic that was set for Wednesday at the regional site at the Murray State CFSB Center, moving those appointments to Feb. 17.
Baptist Health Paducah said it is rescheduling appoints at its regional vaccine center that were set for Wednesday and Thursday to Friday, Feb. 12.
Beshear said the severe weather expected in Kentucky has also led the state to close the Kroger regional vaccine sites in Lexington, Bowling Green and Covington on Thursday. Beshear said the appointments made at those sites for Thursday will be rescheduled.
Because of the weather impacts expected on Thursday, Beshear said "We suggest you restrict travel, especially on the interstates." Beshear said the closures at the Kroger sites were announced because of the high degree of confidence from the National Weather Service and emergency management officials that Thursday's weather will create dangerous travel conditions.