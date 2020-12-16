FRANKFORT, KY — As of Wednesday, Kentucky's initial distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to hospitals is complete. Meanwhile, Gov. Andy Beshear is reporting 2,898 new cases of the illness.
Mercy Health -Lourdes Hospital in Paducah was among the 11 hospitals that received vaccine doses this week — receiving its shipment Wednesday morning.
"With these life-saving vaccines being administered right now to our frontline workers, the beginning of the end of the coronavirus crisis is in sight," Beshear said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital President Michael Yungmann said "a corner has been turned" in the pandemic ask hospitals start "vaccinating our heroes who've been battling on the front lines of this virus," in a statement included in a news release from the governor's office.
"While it has been a long year, today is a day for celebration. We’re honored to be delivering the first COVID-19 vaccinations in western Kentucky and to play a role in this historic moment of going on offense against coronavirus," Yungmann said. "Thank you to the governor and his administration for the leadership and coordination that has made this moment possible."
In the news release, Beshear said the state's new cases appear to be continuing a decline.
"We are also continuing to see fewer cases week over week, with today’s number down from last Wednesday. This is all great news, but it will take time before these modern medical miracles are available to everyone. Until then, we need everyone on Team Kentucky to be patient and vigilant," Beshear said. "Continue to mask up, maintain social distance, avoid unnecessary travel and crowds, and practice proper hand washing.”
Beshear reported 23 new virus-related deaths Wednesday, including a 77-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from McCracken County.
The lives lost also include an 80-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from Adair County; a 61-year-old woman from Bell County; an 81-year-old woman from Daviess County; an 81-year-old man from Jefferson County; two women, ages 77 and 85, from Marion County; two men, ages 71 and 86, and a 96-year-old woman from Mason County; two men, ages 73 and 75, and a 76-year-old woman from Nelson County; two men, ages 65 and 72, and an 84-year-old woman from Oldham County; a 95-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man from Pulaski County; an 89-year-old man from Russell County; an 81-year-old man from Taylor County; and a 72-year-old man from Todd County.
Currently, 1,793 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 460 in intensive care units and 239 on ventilators.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 8.57% Wednesday. All but three counties are in the COVID-19 red zone. The three remaining counties — Fulton, Bath and Menifee — are in the orange zone.
To date, Kentucky has had 230,693 COVID-19 cases, including 2,262 deaths.