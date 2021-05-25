FRANKFORT, KY — More than 2 million Kentuckians have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose so far, Gov. Andy Beshear says.
Speaking during a briefing on the pandemic Tuesday, Beshear says 23,409 Kentucky kids ages 12 to 15 have been vaccinated since the Pfizer vaccine was approved for them. Additionally, Moderna announced Tuesday findings that its vaccine is safe for that same age group, and that it will seek FDA emergency use approval for 12 to 17 year olds. Beshear says if the Moderna vaccine is approved for those as young as 12, it will mean Kentucky families will have more places to get their teen and preteen children vaccinated.
Beshear says 56% of Kentucky adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose so far. He notes that Kentuckians ages 10 to 19 have the highest COVID-19 incidence rates in Kentucky currently, followed by those 20 to 49. The governor encourages Kentuckians who have not been vaccinated yet to get their shots.
State prison visits to resume
Among state prison inmates, Beshear says 76% of adults have been vaccinated so far.
Beshear says in-person visitations will resume for all state prisons and juvenile justice facilities the week of June 20. Visits must be scheduled in advance. Each inmate will be allowed two visitors at a time due to social distancing requirements. Visitors must provide proof of vaccination, wear masks and practice social distancing at all times. Virtual visitation will continue to be offered as well.
Beshear says contact information to make visitor appointments will be posted to the Kentucky Department of Corrections and Department of Juvenile Justice websites on June 4.
The governor says the Department of Corrections will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all inmates at the time of intake and to any inmates who have previously declined vaccination, but have since changed their minds.
Beshear says the Department of Juvenile Justice is working to get consent from parents and guardians to vaccinate the minors in their custody who are 12 or older.
The governor says this policy change does not apply to county jails, because they are not operated by the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
COVID-19 report
Beshear says Kentucky reported 580 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as well as five additional deaths.
The deaths Gov. Andy Beshear announced during a news briefing Tuesday include four reported to the state by health departments — all of which happened in May — and one from November that was uncovered through the state’s audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is 2.52% Tuesday.
Beshear says Kentucky has seen a decline in case numbers and the test positivity rate for three weeks in a row.
To date, Kentucky has had 456,626 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,725 deaths.