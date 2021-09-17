FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 5,133 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and 45 new virus-related deaths.
Of the cases reported Friday, 1,469 were age 18 and younger.
Currently, 2,426 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 647 in intensive care units and 463 on ventilators because they cannot breathe on their own.
Gov. Andy Beshear says only 95 adult ICU beds are currently available across the state, marking the second day in a row with fewer than 100 of those beds open.
"We also have 24 kids in the hospital with COVID," Beshear said, adding that "Today we have more Kentuckians on a ventilator ... than ever before."
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 12.88% as of Friday. All but two counties are in the COVID-19 red zone, and the remaining two — Lyon and Clinton counties — are in the orange zone. That means the entire state is seeing high or substantial numbers of COVID-19 cases.
"Folks, this is serious. This isn't politics. This isn't a chance to blame other people or to try to rewrite history. This is an important moment for us to do the right things: to get vaccinated, to put on masks, to remember that this isn't about Democrat, Republican, or red or blue. It's about life and death. We need to do what it takes to protect one another," Beshear said.
