SALINE COUNTY, IL —The Egyptian Health Department in southern Illinois reported 37 new cases within three counties Friday, including 26 in Saline County.
The confirmed Saline County cases reported Friday include a teenage boy, three women in their 20s, two women and a man in their 30s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a man and a woman in their 60s, three women and two men in their 70s, a woman and a man in their 80s. The county said the status of the case of a man in his 90s is in progress, as are the cases of five other women and two other men.
The health department also reported nine cases in White County, including a girl under the age of 10, a woman in her 20s, a man in his 30s, a woman and a man in their 60s, and a man in his 70s. Cases in progress in the county include a man in his 20s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 80s.
In Gallatin County, the health department reported, a girl under the age of 10 tested positive for the virus, and the case of a man in his 50s is currently in progress.
To date, Saline County has had 585 cases, including nine deaths. White County has had 276 cases, including five deaths. Gallatin County has had 122 cases, including two deaths.