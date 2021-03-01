FREDONIA, KY — A state prison in west Kentucky is experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, according to numbers released by the state's department of corrections.
As of Feb. 26, 232 active cases were confirmed among inmates in the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex in Fredonia, Kentucky. That's according to a table released by the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
Active cases among inmates were only reported at two other state prisons: Seven at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville and two at Roederer Correctional Complex in in Oldham County.
In addition to the inmate cases at the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex, the facility had 18 confirmed active cases among staff members as of Feb. 26.
Other institutions that had confirmed active staff cases include three at Bell County Forestry Camp, two at the Blackburn Correctional Complex, two and the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women, and four at the Kentucky State Penitentiary.
In light of the outbreak at the Fredonia facility, which is in Lyon County, a reporter asked Gov. Andy Beshear during his Monday COVID-19 briefing for an update on when the state will begin vaccinating inmates ages 70 and up.
Beshear said phase 1C of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan just officially opened on Monday, and that Kentucky will move ahead to vaccinate inmates in that age group.
The governor said that demographic includes about 170 people, who are spread among different facilities.
Beshear acknowledged that inmates in that age group, like others in that age group, are "highly susceptible" to COVID-19 "in a congregate setting."