FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 3,614 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Friday, as well as 25 new virus-related deaths.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 9.93% Friday. Currently, 1,792 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 409 in intensive care units and 230 on ventilators.
The virus-related deaths reported Friday include a 69-year-old woman from Caldwell County, an 84-year-old woman from Christian County, a 70-year-old woman from Crittenden County, an 87-year-old man from Hopkins, a 97-year-old woman from Marshall County and an 83-year-old woman from McCracken County.
Outside the Local 6 area, lives lost to the virus include a 76-year-old man from Boone County; a 70-year-old man from Elliott County; a 74-year-old man from Franklin County; a 72-year-old woman and two men, ages 74 and 87, from Greenup County; two men, ages 67 and 71, from Jefferson County; two women, ages 40 and 64, and a 99-year-old man from Johnson County; a 55-year-old man from Lawrence County; an 82-year-old man from Lewis County; a 73-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man from Madison County; a 94-year-old man from Marion County; a 91-year-old woman from Martin County; a 77-year-old woman from Monroe County; and an 85-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County.
In a news release, the governor encouraged Kentuckians to "stay strong" as the commonwealth awaits its first COVID-19 vaccine doses.
"These vaccines are right around the corner. Within the next 10 days or so we might be giving out the first vaccines," Beshear said. "That means every loss of life and every extra infection that happens between now and then is entirely avoidable. So let’s fight harder than we ever have and do our part as Team Kentucky."
The governor on Thursday announced that Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah will get some of the first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for front line health care workers.
Friday, Beshear again extended his executive order allowing pharmacists to dispense 30-day refills to help customers reduce pharmacy visits amid the pandemic. That order was set to expire over the weekend, but the extension will be in place for another 30 days. On Thursday, Beshear extended the state's mask mandate, also for another 30 days.