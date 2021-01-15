FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 3,955 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as well as 19 new virus-related deaths.
"These case numbers are still far too high, but there is hopeful news today, too. We are on track as we ramp up to meet our goal of administering 90% of all vaccine received within seven days of arrival," Beshear said in a news release. "In fact, last week we administered more doses of vaccine than we received."
Kentucky has received 325,625 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, Beshear said, and 190,547 of those doses have been administered.
Of the doses that have been administered, 31,158 went to long-term care facility residents and staff.
As of Friday, 1,644 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 392 in intensive care units and 203 on ventilators.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results stands at 12.09%.
To date, Kentucky has had 321,270 COVID-19 cases, including 3,061 deaths.