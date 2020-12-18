MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department reported 273 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County this week, as well as five virus-related deaths.
That total includes 41 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, 79 reported Thursday, 86 reported Wednesday, 59 reported Tuesday, and eight reported Monday.
As of Friday, Dec. 18, McCracken County has had 52 COVID-19 related deaths, up from 47 as of Dec. 11.
The health department also reported new cases in the four other counties it serves. New deaths were reported in Ballard and Hickman Counties.
In Ballard County, 23 new cases were reported this week, including two on Friday, seven on Thursday, five on Wednesday, eight on Tuesday and one on Monday. One new death was reported in the county since last Monday, bringing the number of lives lost in Ballard County to three, according to the health department.
Carlisle County had 26 new cases this week, the health department reported, including nine cases Friday, five Thursday, six Wednesday, five Tuesday and one on Monday.
The health department reported 14 new cases in Fulton County this week, including three Friday, four Thursday, two Wednesday and five Tuesday.
Hickman County had 21 new cases this week, including two reported Friday, four reported Thursday, 10 reported Wednesday, and five reported Tuesday. Two additional virus-related deaths have been reported in the county since last Friday, bringing the total number of lives lost in Hickman County to 10.
More information on the total number of cases reported in each county, the number of active cases currently being monitored, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and the number of lives lost in each county as of Dec. 18 can be found in the table below, provided by the health department.
Ballard
Carlisle
Fulton
Hickman
McCracken
TOTAL
338
301
302
301
3698
ACTIVE
37
39
9
50
429
HOSPITALIZED
4
1
0
3
28
DECEASED
3
1
8
10
52