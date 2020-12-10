FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Thursday that bars and restaurants across the state will be able to reopen for indoor dining on Monday — serving patrons at 50% of restaurant capacity.
Restaurants and bars have been prohibited from allowing indoor dining since Nov. 23, in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state.
Beshear said when restaurants reopen their dinning rooms Monday, they must again require patrons to wear masks except when eating and drinking. They must end service for the day at 11 p.m., and close for the night no later than midnight. That's a continuation of a curfew that was previously enacted.
The governor reported 4,324 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Thursday. However, he noted that at 9.13%, the state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results has decreased for the seventh straight day — something he says is a "leading indicator" that case growth is slowing.
Beshear reported 4,324 new COVID-19 cases across Kentucky Thursday, bringing the state's total to 213,450 cases since testing began. The governor also reported 28 new virus-related deaths, bringing the total number of lives lost to 2,146
Currently, 1,756 people are hospitalized with the illness in Kentucky, including 442 people in intensive care units and 231 on ventilators.
As of Thursday, Menifee county is the only county in Kentucky not in the COVID-19 red zone. In red zone counties, the number of COVID-19 cases is considered to have reached a critical rate.