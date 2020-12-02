GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Health Department reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
The health department said the new cases bring the county's total number of novel coronavirus disease cases to 1,879.
No new deaths were reported in the county Wednesday.
In total, 51 lives have been lost related to the illness in Graves County.
"We have the ability to keep this virus from infecting others in our community if all of us would keep our guard up every day," health department director Noel Coplen said in a news release.
The health department encourages county residents and visitors to wear masks when spending time with people who don't live with you, and to practice social distancing.