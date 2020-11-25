CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Health Department reported 54 new cases in the west Kentucky county it serves Wednesday, as well as one new virus-related death.
The death reported Wednesday was the 24th coronavirus-linked death in Calloway County.
To date, the county has had 1,670 COVID-19 cases.
The health department says 269 county residents are currently in isolation in their homes with the illness, and seven people are hospitalized.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID-19 tests in Calloway County. The health department says the hospital's test positivity rate was 13.81% as of Nov. 19.
So far, 1,370 people have recovered, the health department says.