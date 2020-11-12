MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department on Thursday confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases in McCracken County.
The cases include multiple children and teens, as well as adults in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 90s.
The county is in the red zone because of its high COVID-19 incidence rate. As of Wednesday, the county had 62.5 average daily cases per 100,000 residents, according the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
To date, McCracken County has had 1,698 novel coronavirus disease cases, including 17 deaths. The health department said as of Wednesday the county has 531 active cases, including 29 people hospitalized with the illness.
The health department also reported five new cases in Ballard County, three new cases in Carlisle County and two new cases in Hickman County.
To date, Ballard County has had 183 COVID-19 cases, including one death. The county currently has 49 known active cases, the health department reported, including three hospitalized patients.
Carlisle County has had 145 cases to date, including one death. The health department reported 31 known active cases Thursday.
Hickman County has had 146 cases to date, including two deaths. The health department reported 32 active cases Thursday, including three people in the hospital.
The Purchase District Health department also serves Fulton County. The health department did not report any new cases there Thursday. To date, the county has had 242 cases, including eight deaths. The county currently has 18 active cases.
Ballard and Carlisle County are also both in the red zone. As of Wednesday, Ballard County had an average of 43.5 cases per 100,000 residents, and Carlisle County had an average of 66 per 100,000.
Hickman and Fulton counties are in the orange zone, which means their incidence rates are considered accelerated but not critical. As of Wednesday, Hickman County had an average of 22.8 cases per 100,000 people, and Fulton County had 23.9 cases per 100,000.
Download the document below to read the health department's COVID-19 report for Nov. 12. The five-page document includes more information about the cases reported Thursday, as well has information no how to protect yourself and others from the virus.