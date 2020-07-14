FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported 576 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Tuesday — the second highest one-day total since testing for the virus began.
The highest one-day total was reported on May 5, with 625 cases. Speaking during a live briefing Tuesday, Beshear noted that on May 5, Kentucky tested an entire state prison for COVID-19. On that day, 309 cases were confirmed from the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City.
"If 400 made you gulp, 576 ought to create a knot in your stomach," Beshear said of Tuesday's numbers. "Because what we are facing is very real."
The new cases bring the state's total number of positive COVID-19 tests to date to 20,223.
Beshear also reported six additional coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number of lives lost in connection to the illness to 635.