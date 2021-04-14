FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky public health officials reported 782 new COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday, as well as 24 additional virus-related deaths.
The deaths recorded by the Kentucky Department for Public Health include 14 reported to the state by health departments and 10 discovered through the state's ongoing audit of death certificates listing COVID-19 as the cause of death.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results is 3.33%, up from 3.2% on Tuesday and 3.16% on Monday.
Currently, 420 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness, including 115 in intensive care units and 51 on ventilators. Hospitalizations and ICU numbers have increased from Monday, when the state reported 405 hospitalizations and 96 ICU patients. The number of people on ventilators deceased by two.
To date, Kentucky has had 434,922 known COVID-19 cases, including 6,285 deaths.
"While not a drastic change, today’s increase in the positivity rate is concerning," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. "This is why it’s so important for Kentuckians to help us meet our Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge and reach our 2.5 million vaccine goal."
While not a drastic change, today’s increase in the positivity rate is concerning. This is why it’s so important for Kentuckians to help us meet our Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge and reach our 2.5 million vaccine goal.— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 14, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/S2VxJ1MY4I pic.twitter.com/lGbVf9ornq
Click here for more information on COVID-19 vaccine providers in the Local 6 area.