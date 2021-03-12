LYON COUNTY, KY — Two correctional facilities in Lyon County, Kentucky, have a combined 851 inmates and staff infected with COVID-19.
By far, it's the most of any corrections institution in the state.
Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville has more than 530 cases, while Western Kentucky correctional Complex in Fredonia has more than 300.
The Kentucky Department of Corrections says it has taken aggressive steps to protect its staff and inmates in prisons. Employees must pass through a UV sanitizing system before entering the facility, and staff members have increased sanitation efforts.
The department of corrections has mandated mask wearing and has provided inmates with enough masks to have a fresh one available to wear at all times.
If any inmate becomes symptomatic for any illness, and the medical staff can't handle their care, they are taken to the hospital.
The prisons are divided into separate living areas: positive, negative and negative but exposed.
The department of corrections says medical staff members visit the areas daily to check on the inmates.
Three inmates have died between the two facilities.