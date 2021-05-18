FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. says Kentucky’s Supreme Court has ended most coronavirus-related restrictions for the state’s court system, effective immediately.
Minton says the high court entered administrative orders Tuesday eliminating most health and safety requirements related to COVID-19 and expanding in-person court operations.
The changes include allowing in-person access to court facilities for anyone with court business, except those who have symptoms, tested positive or have been exposed to COVID-19.
The mask mandate is eliminated for fully vaccinated people entering court facilities and for fully vaccinated court officials and employees.