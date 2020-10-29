MOUNDS, IL — The Mounds, Illinois, Head Start Early Learning Center is temporarily closed after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the facility, the Southern Seven Head Start announced Thursday.
The program says the center will be closed for remote learning from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6. Kids will be able to return for in-person classes on Nov. 9. The head start program said affected families have been notified.
The Head Start program said it learned about the case Thursday, and decided to close the center after consulting with the Southern Seven Health Department.
Head Start officials say the closure is a precaution that will give them time to clean and disinfect the facility, and it will give health department officials time to get a better understanding of the impact the case might have on the center.
The Southern Seven Health Department is performing contact tracing to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus from that case. The Head Start program asks anyone identified as a possible contact to cooperate with contact tracers.
Anyone with questions about possible exposure can call the health department at 618-634-2297.