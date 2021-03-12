MURRAY, KY — Bryan Hopkins and his family were devastated when their more than 50-year-old movie theater sat empty for months last year.
"Not being able to show movies was tough," says Hopkins.
Cheri Theaters in Murray has been owned and managed by Hopkins and his family since it opened in 1966. The theater is back open now, but at a limited capacity of 60% in keeping with state requirements. Hopkins says the theater's biggest issue now is getting new content.
"We do have new movies coming out. Even back last year there were new movies. They weren't huge," says Hopkins.
During the pandemic, some of the bigger blockbuster movies skipped the big screen and headed straight to streaming platforms. If that trend continues, it could mean trouble for movie theaters.
While streaming might be winning in the short term, people in the movie theater businesses are optimistic.
"People want to get out, especially right now. You know, they want to get out. They've been through the pandemic. They've been through the snow, you know, they're tired of sitting in the house," says Hopkins.
Movie theaters are counting on the unique experience they provide to get people to come back.
"There's nothing like going to the theater," says Chanda Brashears with Cinemark.
Brashears says Cinemark lost more than $630 million last year. But, the company believes theaters are poised to make a comeback in 2022, as more movie studios return to theatrical releases and the pandemic winds down.
"It's in the studios' best interest to release their films theatrically, because they get multiple bites out of the same apple," says Brashears
Hopkins wants to see the industry his family has been a part of decades survive and continue for the next generation.
"It's been here forever, and we hope to continue that," says Brashears.
Hopkins says movie studios have indicated that they will return to more theatrical releases later this year.