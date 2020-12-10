JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County Health Department has reported eight new coronavirus-related deaths in the southern Illinois county it serves this week.
That includes two deaths on Monday, three on Tuesday, one on Wednesday and two on Thursday.
The health department has also reported 153 new cases from Monday to Thursday: including 35 cases Monday, 32 cases Tuesday, 28 cases Wednesday and 58 cases Thursday.
As of Thursday, the Jackson County Health Department says it's monitoring 437 active COVID-19 cases.
In total, the county has had 3,137 cases, including 45 deaths.
The health department reminds residents to stay home as much as possible, avoid social gatherings of all sizes, maintain 6 feet of distance from others, wear masks or other face coverings when around others, and stay home when sick.