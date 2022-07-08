SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — The Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois says six of the seven counties it serves currently have medium to high COVID-19 community transmission levels.
Now, the health department is encouraging people in those counties to follow all COVID-19 safety precautions.
“We recommend that residents in High and Middle Transmission counties follow all COVID-19 safety measures, especially if you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease,” S7HD Community Outreach Coordinator Shawnna Rhine said in a statement Friday. “The two ultimate goals here are to keep everyone safe and to prevent our local hospitals from becoming overwhelmed. We can do both if we work together.”
The health department says vaccines for adults and children ages 6 months and up are available at each S7HD public health clinic by appointment. Adults can also get vaccinated at the Wellness on Wheels mobile clinic. The health department also reminds the public that IV medications and pills to treat COVID-19 are also available now, and patients are advised to talk to their health care provider to see if they're eligible for one of those prescription treatments.
Hardin, Johnson, Massac and Pope counties are all facing high community transmission levels.
Alexander and Union counties face medium community transmission levels.
The only county that has a low community transmission level as of Friday is Pulaski County, the health department says.
Across the state, Illinois has 71 counties that currently have medium or high community levels, according to the state's Department of Public Health.