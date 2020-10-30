CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Starting Monday, Murray-Calloway County Hospital will update its visitor policy to limit contact due to the COVID-19 surge in the county.
Calloway County is one of 68 Kentucky counties in the red zone because of high COVID-19 incidence rates. The hospital says, starting Monday, it will have a one visitor per person policy during the hours of 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
In a news release, the hospital says the policy change is being made in keeping with the state's recommendations for red zone counties. The hospital will reevaluate its visitor police each Thursday based on the weekly incidence rate for the county.
MCCH physician clinic patients will enter through the Medical Arts Building West Wing. Those patients are asked to have no more than one personal care attendant, the hospital says. If patients are able to go to their appointments alone, the hospital recommend that they do so.
The new policy does not apply to Spring Creek Health Care Nursing & Rehab or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, the news release says.
Those seeking COVID-19 testing at the hospital are advised to access Murray Medical Drive-Thru Clinic off of 9th Street at the west entrance, the hospital says. People who want to be evaluated and are experiencing symptoms should visit the Murray Medical Associates Walk-In Clinic. For more information, call 270-753-0704.