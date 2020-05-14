MURRAY, KY -- Murray-Calloway County Hospital is requiring anyone coming in for scheduled appointments and procedures to wear a mask upon entering their facilities.
Those facilities include Murray-Calloway County Hospital, the Medical Arts Building, Regional Cancer Center, Center for Rehab and Sports Medicine and any of their other locations.
MCCH says people will also get their temperature checked and go through a brief screening before being allowed inside.
MCCH says this requirement is based upon the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendation for anyone in the U.S. to wear a face masks in public.