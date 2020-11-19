MURRAY, KY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital is reinstating its policy prohibiting visitors because of the continued increase in COVID-19 cases.
In a news release, the hospital said the policy is effective Thursday, Nov. 19, "due to the sustained and accelerating increase of new COVID-19 cases, incidence rate, and positivity in Calloway County."
The restriction applies to the hospital, its procedural areas, and clinics.
MCCH says it will make limited exceptions for minors, patients in end of life situations, and patients who require a personal care attendant. The no-visitor policy does not apply to Spring Creek Health Care Nursing & Rehab or the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House.
While visitors will generally not be allowed, the hospital says it is doing everything it can to make sure patients get the care they need safely. The hospital says those who need health care should not postpone it.
"There are currently over 100 active COVID-19 patients admitted to area hospitals," the hospital's announcement says. "Please be diligent to wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing."
The hospital says physician clinic patients will enter through the Medical Arts Building West Wing. Those patients are asked to come to appointments alone if they can, but if they can't, they're asked to have no more than one personal care attendant with them.
People who need COVID-19 testing should only enter the Murray Medical Drive-Thru Clinic, the hospital says, which is off of 9th Street at the hospital's west entrance. Those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and want to be evaluated are advised to visit the Murray Medical Associates Walk-In Clinic.
For more information from the hospital, call 270-753-0704.