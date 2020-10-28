MURRAY, KY — The Murray, Kentucky, City Hall will close to the public Friday morning because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in Calloway County.
Murray Mayor Bob Rogers tells Local 6 that Murray City Hall will remain open for business with its drive-thru, drop boxes and telephones, but the building will be closed to the public.
The police department and fire stations will remain open.
Rogers says the decision was made to help curb the spread of the virus.
Calloway County surpassed 1,000 total COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with the health department confirming 30 new cases in the county. The state of Kentucky also lists Calloway County in the "red zone" for the virus, with an incidence rate of 44.69 per 100,000 residents as of Wednesday.