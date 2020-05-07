MURRAY, KY -- 2020 is going to be a year we won't soon forget, especially for high school seniors graduating this spring.
Many of them will not get to walk across the stage in their caps and gowns to receive their diplomas. That's in addition to missing out on senior proms, sports senior nights, and final moments spent in the hallways with their best friends.
For Murray High School seniors, they got to walk across a different kind of stage Thursday evening.
Donned in caps, gowns and stoles, the 106 seniors from Murray High School were honored with a parade down Main St. They got to walk and see the support from their school, the district and the community on the sides of the street.
It's tough for the seniors to digest all of the changes to a large life milestone, but for these seniors, you can see they had a smile on their face for a little bit of time during this pandemic.