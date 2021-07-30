MURRAY, KY — The Murray Independent School District is postponing the start of the school year because of COVID-19 in the community.
Calloway County is in the COVID-19 red zone, with 29.3 average daily cases per 100,000 population over the past seven days, according to the Kentucky Department for Public Health
The Calloway County Health Department reported 32 new COVID-19 cases Friday — including seven positive tests from Thursday and 25 from Friday.
Of those 32 cases, the health department said 31 were unvaccinated individuals. "For the past two weeks, the average age of positive cases has been 36 with a noticeable increase in positive children, including infants under 1 year of age," the health department explained in a news release. "For those unvaccinated individuals, we encourage you to find your reason to get vaccinated, even if it is to protect a child."
According to Kentucky's vaccine dashboard, only 38.23% of Calloway County's population is vaccinated.
The health department also reported a new coronavirus-related death in the community Friday. A virus-related death was also reported Monday.
Because the county is in the red zone, the health department released the following list of recommendations for people in Calloway County:
- Get vaccinated.
- Wear a mask.
- Practice social distancing.
- Avoid social activities with unvaccinated people, especially if you are medically vulnerable.
- Postpone large public events.
In a letter to the community shared via the school district's Facebook page, Superintendent Coy D. Samons said the first day for K-12 students will be Aug. 12. The five days students will miss because of the delay will be made up in May, the superintendent said.
Preschool classes will begin Aug. 19, Samons said. Opening Day for staff will be Aug. 11.
Samons said the district will monitor COVID-19 data and guidance from local, state and national health leaders on a weekly basis as it makes decisions on mask requirements. He said the district will use two mask level protocols, which are:
"Level 1: Students P-12, staff, and outside visitors will have the option of wearing masks or face coverings at school and on district property. Masks or face coverings are highly recommended for staff and students who are not fully vaccinated.
"Level 2: All students P-12, staff, and outside visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering at school and on district property. When outside and 6 feet from others, masks are not required."
Samons says the district will inform parents and guardians, students and staff when any changes are made.
In full, the letter reads:
July 30, 2021,
MISD Stakeholders,
After thorough consideration, discussion with local healthcare providers and district administration, and reviewing current COVID-19 data for Murray and Calloway County, my office is delaying the start of the school year. First Day for students K-12 will be Thursday, August 12, 2021 and Preschool classes begin Thursday, August 19. Opening Day for staff moved to Wednesday, August 11.
The five days missed will be made up during May 2022. With this change, the last day for students will be May 20, 2022 and the district calendar will reflect 175 Days of in-person instruction.
The Murray Independent Reopening Plan for in person instruction for the 21/22 School Year can be found at our website https://bit.ly/misd21-22. The Murray Independent District will monitor COVID data and guidance from local, state, and national health sources WEEKLY to determine mask requirements for students P-12 and staff. Based on COVID data and guidance, the district will utilize two levels of mask protocols and will communicate to parents/guardians, students, and staff members when adjustments occur.
If you have questions please contact your child’s school so personnel may assist.
Thank you,
Coy D. Samons, Superintendent
For more information on COVID-19 procedures the Murray Independent School District plans to utilize in the upcoming school year, download the district's reopening plan below.