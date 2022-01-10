MURRAY, KY — The Murray Independent School District will require masks indoors for all students starting Tuesday due to the recent COVID-19 case spike.
The district announced Monday that masks will be required indoors during regular school hours and the KIDS CO after school program.
The policy applies to students and all adults, including visitors, regardless of whether they've been vaccinated.
During extracurricular activities, masks or other face coverings are highly encouraged for large indoor venues like gyms and auditoriums, the district says. Masks are not required outdoors, but they are required on school buses in keeping with a federal mandate.
"MISD encourages everyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to strongly consider and take part after consultation with your healthcare provider," the district said in an announcement about the mask policy posted to Facebook. "The vaccines are our best defense for a safe and healthy school year."
According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health, Calloway County is currently in the COVID-19 red zone, with an incidence rate of 101.5 average daily cases per 100,000 population. The Calloway County Health Department reported 72 new COVID-19 cases Saturday — a record high for the county — and 33 cases Sunday.
The health department on Monday said 345 Calloway County residents are currently in isolation in their homes because of the illness, and 12 are hospitalized.
Since testing began, Calloway County has had 6,540 known COVID-19 cases, including 72 deaths.
The health department says, because of the omicron variant is spreading and cases are on the rise, the public and public officials are encouraged to follow the following recommendations:
- Require masks in government buildings.
- Encourage masking for public indoor settings/crowded outdoor settings for everyone ages 2 and up.
- Encourage social distancing of at least 6 feet apart in public settings.
- Consider limiting in-person community gatherings and postponing large events.
- Encourage people who are medically vulnerable to avoid large crowds.
The health department says steps people should consider taking to avoid spreading COVID-19 to their loved ones include getting vaccinated, wearing masks and getting tested for COVID-19.