MURRAY, KY — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic for kids and teens ages 12 to 18 is set for June 1-2 in Murray, Kentucky.
Murray Pediatrics will provide Pfizer vaccinations for that age range — by appointment only — from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the clinic, Murray-Calloway County Hospital says.
To make an appointment for your child, call Murray Pediatrics at 270-759-9223.
For adults who wish to be vaccinated, Murray Medical Associates is offering COVID-19 shots weekly. To make an appointment to be vaccinated there, call Murray Medical Associates at 270-753-0704.
Murray Pediatrics is in the Medical Arts Building, Suite 208 East in Murray.
Murray Medical Associates is inside the same building, but at Suite 480 West.