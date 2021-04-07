MURRAY, KY — The regional COVID-19 vaccine site in Murray has appointment openings for April 15-16, Murray-Calloway County Hospital says.
The regional site is at the Murray State University CFSB Center. This location offers the Moderna vaccine, so these first-dose appointments are available for Kentuckians 18 and older. Appointments can be made from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 15 and from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on April 16.
Appointments can be made online by visiting MurrayKYvaccine.org and selecting April 15 or April 16 to see available time slots. Because this is a regional vaccine location, you do not have to live in Murray or Calloway County to be vaccinated there.
The hospital also says Calloway County residents who are home bound or their loved ones can contact the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The hospital says the health department gets a small weekly allocation of vaccine doses to administer to home bound residents, those who don't have internet access or people who are considered to be vulnerable.
