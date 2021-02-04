FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear announced four new regional COVID-19 vaccine sites set to open in Kentucky, including the Murray State University CFSB Center.
Beshear said the vaccine site will be open by appointment from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 10, and during the same time frame on Feb. 17.
The governor said people in the region surrounding Murray can visit callowayhealth.org or call 270-753-3381 for more details. Regarding calls to vaccine sites, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack cautioned that health departments and providers across the state are receiving overwhelming numbers of calls from people seeking vaccines.
"One health department had 110,000 telephone calls in two-and-a-half hours to access their 700 vaccines. That's 157 calls per dose available, OK. That sounds like a lot. It's harder than getting a concert ticket perhaps," Stack said. "Folks, they're vaccinating. They're using it as quickly and efficiently as they can. There's only so much to go around. Please be patient with them."
He also reminded Kentuckians that the priority at this time is to vaccinate those ages 70 and older, and others in phases 1A and 1B of the state's plan.
"Please, if you are not in the highest phases — the 1A the 1B, the folks who are at the highest risk for getting the disease or highest risk for serious harm from it — please don't try to falsify your information to get in early. Please don't jump the line," Stack said. "This is a time where someone else may pay with their life if you jump the line."
The four other sites the governor announced today include the T.J. Health Pavilion in Glasgow, and two new sites in partnership with Kroger: in a former Sears at the Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green and at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington.
The two Kroger sites will have rolling seven-day appointments, which will be filled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. The portals for vaccines at those Kroger sites will go live today. Visit kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320 for more details.
More information about the Glasgow site can be found at tjregionalhealth.org or by calling 270-659-1010.
