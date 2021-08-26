MURRAY, KY — Murray State University's student government president is challenging students to reach an 80% COVID-19 vaccination rate.
In a public letter to his classmates, SGA President Ian Puckett says vaccinations are the only way to keep hosting student activities and keep student life going as normal.
Puckett says he wants to see 80% of Murray State's student body vaccinated by the end of the fall 2021 semester.
He notes that vaccines are being made available to students, faculty and staff at MSU Health Services from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with no appointment needed. A vaccine clinic was also held on campus Thursday.
You can read Puckett's letter in full below, of watch a video of his statement above.
Puckett's letter reads:
August 26, 2021
My fellow students,
As you all know, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. This deadly and dreadful virus continues to plague our country, our state, and our county, most recently in the form of the Delta variant. The COVID-19 pandemic and the issue of vaccination has unfortunately become a political one. This should not be. It is a public health issue, plain and simple. At the date that I am writing this, the coronavirus has taken the lives of over 615,000 Americans. We have lost over 7,000 Kentuckians to this virus as well, every one of those deaths being one too many. We have to act.
As you know, Murray State University, as well as every university in the Commonwealth, in addition to hundreds of other institutions across the nation, have issued mask mandates that state masks are to be worn indoors on university campuses. This is a good first step, but it should not be the only step. We need to encourage vaccination for every student at Murray State University. COVID-19 vaccinations are safe, they are effective, and they are what will bring an end to this pandemic. Vaccines can prevent contraction of the virus, and are proven to lessen the effects of it if one was to test positive, even in the case of testing positive for the Delta variant. Please, in consultation with your healthcare provider, consider getting vaccinated. Not just for yourself, but for your fellow Racers.
It is with that being said that I am issuing this statement: it will be the goal of my administration to see 80% of our student body be vaccinated by the end of the Fall 2021 Semester.
We are offering walk-up, no appointment needed vaccines to students, faculty and staff, at MSU Health Services, located on the first floor of Wells Hall, Monday through Friday, from 1 – 5 p.m. We recently completed two successful vaccination clinics on campus. The next clinic will be this Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. inside the Hart Residential College Computer Lab (1st dose Moderna).
There are also many locations in our community which offer the vaccine.
Please consider utilizing these options and getting vaccinated, as this is the only way we can keep hosting student activities and keep student life going on as normal.
Thank you all so much for your support during these trying times. Work together with me on this, and let’s aim for 80% for a safe campus, student body, and continual student involvement.
Ian Puckett
SGA President