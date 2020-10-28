MURRAY, KY — Halloween is just days away. As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, Kentucky counties classified in the "red zone" are adjusting their holiday plans.
Murray State University senior Lauren Riley is concerned that Calloway County is in the red zone for coronavirus incidence.
On Halloween weekend, Riley plans to avoid large gatherings and to observe social distancing.
"Yeah, I don't want to bring anything back to my family," Riley said. "That's one of the main reasons I'm being such a stickler about it. Like, that would break my heart if my family members were to get sick and die and it was because I was being selfish and reckless."
The university requires students to wear masks, enforces social distancing, and provides hand washing stations. Sophomore John Campbell said students wouldn't keep up with precautions at Halloween parties.
"At the parties, you're not going to be social distancing," Campbell said. "Chances are you won't be wearing a mask. You'll just be spreading the virus."
Riley and Campbell each hope students find safer ways to enjoy Halloween this year for their own safety, as well as their families' and the community.
The Murray-Calloway Parks and Recreation Department will host a Trail of Treats event for children on Friday, Oct. 30. It's a drive-through candy giveaway that allows safe trick or treating for kids. The event will be held at Murray's Central Park from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to free candy, there will be prizes for the best decorated cars.