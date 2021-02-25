CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — As the pandemic continues, university leaders are looking ahead to what the summer and fall semesters will look like.
Murray State University student Brennan Hughes said going to college during a pandemic hasn't been easy.
"It's obviously been a little rough," Hughes said. "But at least this spring semester is getting a lot better. We're doing a lot more in person classes."
As a safety precaution, students will not have a spring break. Hughes believes this is a good call for the university.
"Obvious health risk when you have thousands of students going who knows where over the course of the week and hanging out with whoever and coming back to a very concentrated area," Hughes said. "So, I agree with the decision, as unfortunate as it is."
Shawn Touney with the university said Murray State plans to offer more in-person classes for the summer and fall semesters. Precautions like masking, frequent hand washing/sanitizing and social distancing will continue. With vaccines available to some populations and case numbers declining in Kentucky, they feel it's a good decision for students.
"Starting to see more of a sense of optimism, with all those metrics and the numbers and updates we're receiving, and we're seeing statewide, regionally, and locally as well. We're very excited," Touney said.
Murray State senior Leah Barnes is happy the next class will get a more traditional college experience.
"I feel bad for, like, the freshman that really haven't experienced school at the level that we have," Barnes said. "So, I think it's really nice that they're going to still get that experience, even though it's just a little bit later."
Hughes is looking forward to what the next semester will look like.
The university also hopes to incorporate more in-person extracurricular activities and athletic events.
Murray State students have two non-instructional days this semester in place of spring break.