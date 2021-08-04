MURRAY, KY — Murray State University has announced masks will be required indoors on campus, including in classrooms, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
In a message sent to the campus community that was shared with Local 6, the university says the requirement applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors in all Murray State buildings at all locations.
Masks will not be required outdoors. Regarding indoor settings, there are a couple of exceptions listed in the email students and staff received Wednesday, including:
— Vaccinated faculty and staff members who are safely distanced from others in their office, classroom, laboratory or work locations don't have to wear masks.
— Masks are not required inside personal living spaces within residence halls.
The university reminds the campus community to stay home when sick. Those who need a COVID-19 test or who have other health care needs can contact Murray State's Health Services or their personal medical provider.
For more information on the university's quarantine, isolation and contact tracing procedures, click here.