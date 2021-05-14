MURRAY, KY — Murray State University says unvaccinated individuals should still wear masks and practice social distancing while on the school's campus.
In an email to students and staff, the university outlines the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding mask wearing among people who have been vaccinated.
The CDC announced Thursday that people who are two weeks past their final COVID-19 vaccine dose do not need to wear masks indoors except in crowded indoor settings, such as buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters. Shortly after the CDC's announcement, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky would begin following the new guidelines immediately. During a news briefing Friday morning, the governor said the state would lift its mask mandate for everyone on June 11.
In its email, the university says classroom guidance for the upcoming fall semester will be released after the CDC releases additional guidance.