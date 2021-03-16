MARION, IL — The Illinois National Guard is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination efforts in Southern Illinois with a new temporary vaccination site at Heartland Regional Medical Center, in Marion.
Vaccinations will be provided to as many as 300 eligible people on Monday, March 22, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m
To register for an appointment at, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health's website at https://covidvaccination.dph.illinois.gov/.
Appointments are required for this vaccination clinic and walk-ins will not be accepted.
The Heartland Regional Medical Center is located at 3333 W. DeYoung St., Marion.
You can get help registering for an appointment by calling the new IDPH Vaccine Appointment Call Center at 833-621-1284. The call center is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. until midnight, for both English and Spanish speakers. Some agents also have the ability to translate other languages.
IDPH says the call center was created for people who do not have access to a computer or those who have trouble navigating online services.
Click here for more information on the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.