WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump appeared in public for the first time since his COVID-19 diagnosis Friday evening, giving a thumbs up before he boarded Marine One for a military hospital.
Trump walked out of the White House to the helicopter Friday evening on his way to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
The White House says Trump will spend a "few days'' at a military hospital on the advice of his physicians after contracting COVID-19.
The White House says that the visit is precautionary and that Trump will work from the hospital's presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.
Earlier Friday the White House said Trump remains "fatigued'' and had been injected with an experimental antibody drug combination for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.
The president shared a message to the public in a video posted to Twitter. The video was taken from the White House, before the president flew to the hospital.
"I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure that things work out. The first lady is doing very well," Trump said.
October 2, 2020