FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear reported 1,986 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Saturday, as well as nine new virus-related deaths.
Saturday's cases follow a week full of high COVID-19 totals. "This is now the single largest week of new COVID-19 cases by almost a thousand, and we still have one day to go," Beshear said in a statement. "We need your help."
The governor implored Kentuckians to take steps to stay safe over the Halloween weekend, asking adults to avoid parties and reminding families of the state's guidelines for safe trick or treating (click here to read those guidelines).
"Be sure tonight that you are safe in how you are trick-or-treating. And make sure you are following the red zone recommendations so the entire community can come together to better protect those around you," Beshear said, referring to the dozens of Kentucky counties in the red zone because of the high incidence of COVID-19.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, families in Kentucky are advised to celebrate Halloween in their own neighborhoods, stay six feet away from people outside of their households, wear face coverings that will reduce the risk of virus transmission and frequently using hand sanitizer or washing their hands. The state also advises that candy should be provided in individually wrapped bags placed on a porch, driveway or table, rather than directly handed to children.
The nine deaths reported Saturday include a 77-year-old man from Pike County; a 76-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 61-year-old man from Lee County; a 71-year-old woman from Montgomery County; a 76-year-old woman from Fayette County; a 90-year-old man from Henderson County; a 95-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 54-year-old woman from Daviess County; and a 69-year-old man from Lewis County.
In a news release, Beshear said 964 Kentucky residents are hospitalized because of the virus as of Saturday, including 236 people in intensive care units and 117 on ventilators.
To date, Kentucky has had 107,219 COVID-19 cases since testing began, including 1,485 deaths. The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results stands at 6.1% as of Saturday.