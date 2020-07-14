GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Graves County on Tuesday, the Graves County Health Department reports.
On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Graves County is one of four Kentucky counties that have seen major increases in cases in the past week. The governor said those counties are hot spots for the virus, and that Graves County saw a 26.1% increase in cases from July 3 to July 11.
The 19 cases confirmed Tuesday include four children ages 10 and under and one teenage girl, the health department reports. The cases also include nine women and five men ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s. The new cases bring the county's total to 334 since testing began.
In a news release, Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen encouraged county residents to make social distancing a priority. "It is all about personal responsibility. Each one of us have the ability to reduce the spread of this virus just by using common sense," Coplen said in a statement.
Across the state, Beshear reported 576 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the second highest one-day total for the state since May 5, when the state received results from a prison-wide testing effort at the Green River Correctional Complex. For more information on Kentucky's state-wide numbers for Tuesday, click here.
Read the full news release from the Graves County Health Department: