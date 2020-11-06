GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Health Department confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases in the west Kentucky county on Friday.
The new cases include children ages 10 and younger, teenagers, and adults in their 20s, 30s, 40s who are all in isolation in their homes, as well as a woman in her 50s hospitalized with the illness, the health department said in a news release.
Teenagers accounted for half of the cases reported Friday. In a statement, Graves County Health Department Nurse Supervisor Kathy Gifford said "Today’s cases include many teenagers. But it is in all demographics of our community."
In a statement of his own, Health Department Director Noel Coplen again warned that many of the new cases are the result of people getting together with friends and family members outside of their immediate household.
The new cases bring Graves County's total number of cases to date to 1,039. To date, 37 people have died because of the virus in Graves County.
An infographic the health department shared via social media Friday indicates that 839 people have recovered from the illness in Graves County so far. Currently, 124 people are isolated in their homes because of the virus, and 15 are hospitalized.