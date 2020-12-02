JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Wednesday, 39 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Jackson County, Illinois, according to the county's health department.
Those cases include two boys under the age of 10, a boy and two girls in their teens, six women and eight men in their 20s, two women and five men in their 30s, a woman and three men in their 40s, two men and three women in their 50, a woman and a man in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.
The Jackson County Health Department says the county currently has 414 active COVID-19 cases.
To date, the county has had a total of 2,826 cases, including 32 deaths.