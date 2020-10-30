MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Health Department has reported 59 cases in the west Kentucky county over the past five days.
The health department reported 10 new cases Monday, 12 new cases Tuesday, 17 new cases Wednesday, nine new cases Thursday and 11 new cases Friday.
Marshall County is in the red zone for COVID-19 incidence, meaning the county has 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.
To date, the county has had 514 COVID-19 cases, including seven virus-related deaths.
The health department reports that 413 people have been released from monitoring, leaving 94 active cases as of Friday.
While Kentucky school districts in the red zone are recommended to transition to all virtual learning, Marshall County Superintendent Trent Lovett told Local 6 on Thursday that the district doesn't plan to close schools yet, because the case numbers in schools are low.